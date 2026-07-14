Εταιρεία: Inchcape Hellas
Τοποθεσία: Glyka Nera, Athens, Greece
Email Επικοινωνίας: [email protected]
Are you looking to accelerate your professional development, build a brilliant career and thrive in a highly supportive team? Join Inchcape Hellas and bepart of Inchcape's global network.
You'll play a key part in delivering great experiences for our customers and colleagues. With lots of interesting opportunities and challenges for you to explore that will take us, and your progression, to the next level.
Our Insurance Department is seeking an Insurance Agent to join our team in Athens, Greece.
What You'll Do:
Appraise customers’ demands, research and propose the most suitable protection plans
Collect all required information from customers to provide offered services and administer related processes to ensure timely provision of services to the customers
Monitor transactions and customer balances to ensure services are provided as per company’s policy
Contact potential clients and create rapport by using referrals and other approach techniques
Prepare reports to management as requested
About You:
To be successful in this role you will need:
2+ years of working experience in similar positions
Insurance Agent Certification will be considered an asset
Customer centricity & organizational skills
Knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with systems & tools
Fluent in English language (both written and verbal)
Excellent organizational skills
Problem solving approach
We Offer You:
At Inchcape, we’re shaping the future of mobility, and you’re invited to shape it with us. You’ll join a collaborative culture that values wellbeing, growth, and inclusion. Through impactful work, ongoing development, and global and local rewards, we create a workplace for people to succeed and fulfil your aspirations.
Competitive remuneration
Group Life & Medical Plan
Group Pension Plan
Monthly Vouchers
Corporate Laptop & Mobile
Employee Assistance Program (EAP) providing confidential counseling and support services
Inhouse canteen
Employee discounts on products and services
Continuous learning and development opportunities
Start Your Journey
Worried that you don't meet all the criteria exactly? We still encourage you to apply! Your skills and perspectives may be the perfect fit for this role or another opportunity within our business. Join our team and become part of a leading global automotive company that is transforming tomorrow, together.
Opportunity for Everyone
Inchcape is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where the power of our differences can be embraced and everyone feels they can belong, be themselves and succeed. Click here to learn more about our commitment to Inclusion and Diversity.
About Us
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor operating in 38 markets. We partner with some of the biggest brands in the business to sustainability power better mobility today and in the future.
Our diverse global team of over 16.000 talented colleagues foster an inclusive and collaborative culture, delivering a brilliant experience for our customers and partners. We're a dynamic and fast-growing business, driving the transformation of our industry and redefining tomorow. Find out more visit www.inchcape.com.
Inchcape Hellas, is a member of Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distribution company and the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Greece for over four decades. Recently, the company expanded its brand portfolio with GAC AION, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced technologies and shaping the future of mobility in the Greek market.
Additional Information
Selected candidates will be contacted to initiate our hiring journey. We may request additional information from applicants to better understand your background, qualifications and experience for the role.
You'll play a key part in delivering great experiences for our customers and colleagues. With lots of interesting opportunities and challenges for you to explore that will take us, and your progression, to the next level.
Our Insurance Department is seeking an Insurance Agent to join our team in Athens, Greece.
What You'll Do:
Appraise customers’ demands, research and propose the most suitable protection plans
Collect all required information from customers to provide offered services and administer related processes to ensure timely provision of services to the customers
Monitor transactions and customer balances to ensure services are provided as per company’s policy
Contact potential clients and create rapport by using referrals and other approach techniques
Prepare reports to management as requested
About You:
To be successful in this role you will need:
2+ years of working experience in similar positions
Insurance Agent Certification will be considered an asset
Customer centricity & organizational skills
Knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with systems & tools
Fluent in English language (both written and verbal)
Excellent organizational skills
Problem solving approach
We Offer You:
At Inchcape, we’re shaping the future of mobility, and you’re invited to shape it with us. You’ll join a collaborative culture that values wellbeing, growth, and inclusion. Through impactful work, ongoing development, and global and local rewards, we create a workplace for people to succeed and fulfil your aspirations.
Competitive remuneration
Group Life & Medical Plan
Group Pension Plan
Monthly Vouchers
Corporate Laptop & Mobile
Employee Assistance Program (EAP) providing confidential counseling and support services
Inhouse canteen
Employee discounts on products and services
Continuous learning and development opportunities
Start Your Journey
Worried that you don't meet all the criteria exactly? We still encourage you to apply! Your skills and perspectives may be the perfect fit for this role or another opportunity within our business. Join our team and become part of a leading global automotive company that is transforming tomorrow, together.
Opportunity for Everyone
Inchcape is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where the power of our differences can be embraced and everyone feels they can belong, be themselves and succeed. Click here to learn more about our commitment to Inclusion and Diversity.
About Us
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor operating in 38 markets. We partner with some of the biggest brands in the business to sustainability power better mobility today and in the future.
Our diverse global team of over 16.000 talented colleagues foster an inclusive and collaborative culture, delivering a brilliant experience for our customers and partners. We're a dynamic and fast-growing business, driving the transformation of our industry and redefining tomorow. Find out more visit www.inchcape.com.
Inchcape Hellas, is a member of Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distribution company and the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Greece for over four decades. Recently, the company expanded its brand portfolio with GAC AION, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced technologies and shaping the future of mobility in the Greek market.
Additional Information
Selected candidates will be contacted to initiate our hiring journey. We may request additional information from applicants to better understand your background, qualifications and experience for the role.
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