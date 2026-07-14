Εταιρεία: Inchcape Hellas

Τοποθεσία: Glyka Nera, Athens, Greece

Email Επικοινωνίας: [email protected]

Are you looking to accelerate your professional development, build a brilliant career and thrive in a highly supportive team? Join Inchcape Hellas and bepart of Inchcape's global network.



You'll play a key part in delivering great experiences for our customers and colleagues. With lots of interesting opportunities and challenges for you to explore that will take us, and your progression, to the next level.



Our Insurance Department is seeking an Insurance Agent to join our team in Athens, Greece.



What You'll Do:



Appraise customers’ demands, research and propose the most suitable protection plans

Collect all required information from customers to provide offered services and administer related processes to ensure timely provision of services to the customers

Monitor transactions and customer balances to ensure services are provided as per company’s policy

Contact potential clients and create rapport by using referrals and other approach techniques

Prepare reports to management as requested

About You:

To be successful in this role you will need:



2+ years of working experience in similar positions

Insurance Agent Certification will be considered an asset

Customer centricity & organizational skills

Knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with systems & tools

Fluent in English language (both written and verbal)

Excellent organizational skills

Problem solving approach

We Offer You:

At Inchcape, we’re shaping the future of mobility, and you’re invited to shape it with us. You’ll join a collaborative culture that values wellbeing, growth, and inclusion. Through impactful work, ongoing development, and global and local rewards, we create a workplace for people to succeed and fulfil your aspirations.



Competitive remuneration

Group Life & Medical Plan

Group Pension Plan

Monthly Vouchers

Corporate Laptop & Mobile

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) providing confidential counseling and support services

Inhouse canteen

Employee discounts on products and services

Continuous learning and development opportunities

Start Your Journey

Worried that you don't meet all the criteria exactly? We still encourage you to apply! Your skills and perspectives may be the perfect fit for this role or another opportunity within our business. Join our team and become part of a leading global automotive company that is transforming tomorrow, together.



Opportunity for Everyone

Inchcape is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where the power of our differences can be embraced and everyone feels they can belong, be themselves and succeed. Click here to learn more about our commitment to Inclusion and Diversity.



About Us

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor operating in 38 markets. We partner with some of the biggest brands in the business to sustainability power better mobility today and in the future.



Our diverse global team of over 16.000 talented colleagues foster an inclusive and collaborative culture, delivering a brilliant experience for our customers and partners. We're a dynamic and fast-growing business, driving the transformation of our industry and redefining tomorow. Find out more visit www.inchcape.com.



Inchcape Hellas, is a member of Inchcape plc, a leading global automotive distribution company and the exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Greece for over four decades. Recently, the company expanded its brand portfolio with GAC AION, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced technologies and shaping the future of mobility in the Greek market.



Additional Information

Selected candidates will be contacted to initiate our hiring journey. We may request additional information from applicants to better understand your background, qualifications and experience for the role.